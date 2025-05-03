Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 3

Gold prices in your city, May 3: Yellow metal prices have declined slightly in recent days amid increased dollar volatility, Donald Trump tariff updates, and US macroeconomic data.
After hitting a record high of ₹99,358 per 10 grams on April 22, gold prices declined nearly ₹7,000 with the signs of easing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners, especially China.
Despite these market fluctuations, investors still seek to secure their portfolios in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.
Gold MCX prices stood at ₹92,700 per 10 grams, up by ₹63/10 gms, according to data on the official website on May 3, 2025, at 8:40 am, while the MCX Silver prices dipped by ₹1/kg to ₹94,063/kg.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹92,980/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 3 at 8:40 and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,232/10 gms. Silver prices stood at ₹94,130/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
As May 2025 begins, let us look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 3 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
