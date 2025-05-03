Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 3

Gold price today in your city: Check here for gold prices and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on May 3.

Riya R Alex
Published3 May 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gold prices in your city, May 3: Yellow metal prices have declined slightly in recent days amid increased dollar volatility, Donald Trump tariff updates, and US macroeconomic data.

After hitting a record high of 99,358 per 10 grams on April 22, gold prices declined nearly 7,000 with the signs of easing trade tensions between the US and its trading partners, especially China.

Despite these market fluctuations, investors still seek to secure their portfolios in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

 

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 3

Gold MCX prices stood at 92,700 per 10 grams, up by 63/10 gms, according to data on the official website on May 3, 2025, at 8:40 am, while the MCX Silver prices dipped by 1/kg to 94,063/kg.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 92,980/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 3 at 8:40 and 22-carat gold was priced at 85,232/10 gms. Silver prices stood at 94,130/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

 

As May 2025 begins, let us look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 3 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 3

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 92,810/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 92,700/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 93,960/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 94,063/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 3

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru92,890/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 92,700/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 94,030/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 94,063/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — May 3

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 92,650/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 92,700/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 93,800/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 94,063/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 3

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 93,080/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 92,700/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 94,230/10 gm.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 94,063/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 3

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 92,690/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 92,700/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 93,830/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 94,063/kg.

 

