Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 8

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 8: Yellow metal prices surged in the domestic futures market on Friday (August 8) morning, following US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which boosted gold's safe-haven demand. In addition to the tariff threat, the weakness of the dollar supported gold rates.

On Friday, August 8 MCX Gold October 3 contracts climbed 0.58 per cent at ₹1,02,056 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.51 per cent at ₹1,14,870 per kg around 9.26 am today.

Regarding returns, gold prices have soared by an impressive 1,200 per cent, climbing from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have increased by 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a dependable hedge.

Furthermore, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 8 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,02,056 per 10 grams at 9:30 am on August 8, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,870 per kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,02,170/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:40 am on August 8. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹93,656/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,15,260(Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 8: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 8 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,02,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,15,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,868/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 8 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,01,870/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,860/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹114,868/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 8 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,01,910/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,910/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,14,868/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 8 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,02,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,15,150/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,14,868/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 8 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,02,190/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,15,220/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,14,868/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 8 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,02,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,15,370/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,14,868/kg.