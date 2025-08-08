Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 8

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 8: Yellow metal prices surged in the domestic futures market on Friday (August 8) morning, following US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which boosted gold's safe-haven demand. In addition to the tariff threat, the weakness of the dollar supported gold rates.
On Friday, August 8 MCX Gold October 3 contracts climbed 0.58 per cent at ₹1,02,056 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.51 per cent at ₹1,14,870 per kg around 9.26 am today.
Regarding returns, gold prices have soared by an impressive 1,200 per cent, climbing from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have increased by 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a dependable hedge.
Furthermore, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.
The MCX gold index was at ₹1,02,056 per 10 grams at 9:30 am on August 8, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,870 per kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,02,170/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:40 am on August 8. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹93,656/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,15,260(Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
So, check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 8: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,02,000/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,15,050/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,868/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,01,870/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,860/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹114,868/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,01,910/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,910/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,14,868/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,02,120/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,15,150/gm
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,14,868/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,02,190/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,15,220/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,14,868/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,02,320/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,02,065/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,15,370/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,14,868/kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.