Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 9

Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 9.

Riya R Alex
Updated9 Aug 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 9.
Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 9.

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 9: Gold rates rose slightly in the domestic futures market on Saturday, August 9, morning, amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which supported the yellow metal's safe-haven demand.

Advertisement

On Friday, August 9, MCX Gold October 3 contracts climbed 0.03 per cent at 1,01,498 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.37 per cent at 1,14,710 per kg around 7:50 am today.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200 per cent, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have increased by 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a reliable hedge.

Advertisement
Also Read | Global stocks gain, gold futures hit record

Further, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above 1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. In the last 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 9

The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at 1,01,498 per 10 grams at 7:56 a.m. on August 9 and MCX silver prices were at 1,14,710 per kg.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,02,080/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8 am on August 9. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 93,573/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,15,370 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | White House to Clarify Misinformation on Gold Tariffs

So, check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 8: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 9

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 1,01,890/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,15,160/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 9

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 1,01,720/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,14,960/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,14,967/kg.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Silver Consumer Electricals files DRHP for ₹1,400 crore offer

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 9

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 1,01,760/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,15,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 9

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 1,01,970/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 1,01,949/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,15,250/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,14,967/kg.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - August 8

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 9

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 1,02,050/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,15,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 9

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 1,02,190/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,15,500/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,14,967/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 9
Read Next Story