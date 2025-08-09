Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 9

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 9: Gold rates rose slightly in the domestic futures market on Saturday, August 9, morning, amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which supported the yellow metal's safe-haven demand.

On Friday, August 9, MCX Gold October 3 contracts climbed 0.03 per cent at ₹1,01,498 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.37 per cent at ₹1,14,710 per kg around 7:50 am today.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have increased by 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. In the last 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a solid 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 9 The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at ₹1,01,498 per 10 grams at 7:56 a.m. on August 9 and MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,710 per kg.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,02,080/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8 am on August 9. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹93,573/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,15,370 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 8: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 9 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,01,890/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,15,160/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 9 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,01,720/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,960/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 9 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,01,760/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,15,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 9 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,01,970/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,15,250/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 9 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,02,050/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,15,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 9 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,02,190/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,15,500/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,14,967/kg.