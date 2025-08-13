Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 13

Riya R Alex
Updated13 Aug 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Gold and silver prices in your city on August 13: Yellow metal prices rose marginally in the domestic futures market on Wednesday morning (August 13) as the US dollar weakened after inflation data indicated a slower-than-expected increase, boosting expectations of a US Fed rate cut in September.

This slight rise in gold rates comes following a significant drop on Monday morning due to profit booking at higher levels amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

On Wednesday, August 13 MCX Gold October 3 contracts went slightly up at 0.08 per cent at 1,00,236 per 10 grams at 9:20 am, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.46 per cent at 1,14,265 per kg.

Gold price drop on Monday

On Monday, August 12, MCX Gold October 3 contracts declined 0.83 per cent at 1,00,950 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contract was 0.65 per cent down at 1,14,139 per kg around 9:10 am.

Gold prices fell in international markets, as speculation about the war in Ukraine nearing its conclusion also dampened safe-haven demand.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by a solid 1,200 per cent, climbing from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). In the last 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have increased by 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a reliable hedge amid market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above 1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 13

The MCX gold index was at 1,00,236 per 10 grams at 9:30 am on August 13, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,14,265 per kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,00,350 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:30 am on August 13, while 22-carat gold was priced at 91,988 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,14,690(Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 13: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 13

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 1,00,170/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai 1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,14,490/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 13

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 1,00,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,14,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 13

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 1,00,040/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,14,300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 13

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 1,00,250/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,14,540/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 13

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 1,00,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,00,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,14,63/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 13

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 1,00,460/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,00,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,14,780/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,14,256/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

