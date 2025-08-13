Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 13

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 13: Yellow metal prices rose marginally in the domestic futures market on Wednesday morning (August 13) as the US dollar weakened after inflation data indicated a slower-than-expected increase, boosting expectations of a US Fed rate cut in September.

This slight rise in gold rates comes following a significant drop on Monday morning due to profit booking at higher levels amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

On Wednesday, August 13 MCX Gold October 3 contracts went slightly up at 0.08 per cent at ₹1,00,236 per 10 grams at 9:20 am, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.46 per cent at ₹1,14,265 per kg.

Gold price drop on Monday On Monday, August 12, MCX Gold October 3 contracts declined 0.83 per cent at ₹1,00,950 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contract was 0.65 per cent down at ₹1,14,139 per kg around 9:10 am.

Gold prices fell in international markets, as speculation about the war in Ukraine nearing its conclusion also dampened safe-haven demand.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by a solid 1,200 per cent, climbing from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). In the last 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have increased by 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a reliable hedge amid market volatility.

Also Read | Trump rules out tariffs on imported gold bars, eases market fears

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 13 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,236 per 10 grams at 9:30 am on August 13, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,265 per kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,350 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:30 am on August 13, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,988 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,14,690(Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Also Read | Gold prices decline on easing tariff worries; silver trades higher

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 13: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 13 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,170/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,14,490/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 13 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,250/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 13 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,040/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 13 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,250/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,192/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,540/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,14,256/kg.

Also Read | Global stocks gain, gold futures hit record

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 13 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,63/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,14,256/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 13 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,460/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,14,780/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,14,256/kg.