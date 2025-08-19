Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 19

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 19: Yellow metal prices rose marginally on the MCX during Tuesday morning trade following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising hopes of a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Tuesday, August 19, MCX Gold October 3 contracts increased slighty at 0.04 per cent at ₹99,440 per 10 grams at 10:52 am, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.32 per cent at ₹1,13,230 per kg.

How have gold, silver performed over the years? In terms of returns, the gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200 per cent, surging from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). In 20 years, gold has provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices rose 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a reliable hedge amid market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 19 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,670 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11 am on August 19, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,364 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹113,790 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 14: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 19 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,490/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,468/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,13,580/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,13,302/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 19 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,468/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,13,390/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,13,302/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 19 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,360/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,468/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,13,430/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,13,302/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 19 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,530/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,468/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,13,650/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,13,302/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 19 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,610/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,468/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,13,740/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,13,302/kg.