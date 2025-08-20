Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 20

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 20: Yellow metal prices dropped during the early trade on Wednesday, August 20, amid a stronger dollar as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

On Wednesday, August 20, MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose slightly at around 11:45 pm by 0.08 per cent, to ₹98,776 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.35 per cent, to ₹1,10,950 per kg.

Regarding returns, gold prices have increased remarkably by 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 20 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,050 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:52 am on August 20, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹90,796 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,11,470 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 20: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 20 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹98,830/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,11,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 20 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹98,640/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,10,920/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 20 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹98,710/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,10,960/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 20 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹98,920/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,11,200/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 20 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,11,290/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— August 20 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,100/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,11,410/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,11,290/kg.