Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 20

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 20: Yellow metal prices dropped during the early trade on Wednesday, August 20, amid a stronger dollar as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.
On Wednesday, August 20, MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose slightly at around 11:45 pm by 0.08 per cent, to ₹98,776 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.35 per cent, to ₹1,10,950 per kg.
Regarding returns, gold prices have increased remarkably by 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.
Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.
The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,050 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:52 am on August 20, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹90,796 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,11,470 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 20: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹98,830/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹98,800/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,11,120/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,10,834/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹98,640/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹98,800/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,10,920/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,10,834/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹98,710/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹98,800/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,10,960/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,10,834/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹98,920/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹98,800/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,11,200/gm
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,10,834/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,000/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,800/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,11,290/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,10,834/kg.
• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,100/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹98,800/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,11,410/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,11,290/kg.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions