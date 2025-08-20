Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 20

Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 20.

Riya R Alex
Published20 Aug 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 20.
Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 20.

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 20: Yellow metal prices dropped during the early trade on Wednesday, August 20, amid a stronger dollar as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, August 20, MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose slightly at around 11:45 pm by 0.08 per cent, to 98,776 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.35 per cent, to 1,10,950 per kg.

Regarding returns, gold prices have increased remarkably by 1,200 per cent, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

 

Also Read | Gold price declines; Fed minutes, Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech in focus

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above 1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Advertisement

Gold, silver prices today — August 20

The 24-carat gold was priced at 99,050 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:52 am on August 20, while 22-carat gold was priced at 90,796 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,11,470 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 20: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 20

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 98,830/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,11,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 20

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 98,640/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi 98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,10,920/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,10,834/kg.

 

Also Read | Argentinas Gualcamayo gold mine eyes $665 million investment under incentive program

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 20

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 98,710/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata 98,800/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,10,960/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 20

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 98,920/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,11,200/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,10,834/kg.

 

Also Read | Gold price today: MCX gold rate flat below ₹1 lakh after Trump-Putin meet

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 20

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 99,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,11,290/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,10,834/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— August 20

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 99,100/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai— 98,800/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,11,410/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,11,290/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 20
Read Next Story