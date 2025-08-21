Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 21

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 21: Yellow metal prices dropped during early trade on Thursday, August 21, in the domestic futures market amid weak spot demand, a steady dollar, and ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday morning.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were 0.22 per cent down at ₹99,085 per 10 grams around 9:28 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver September 5 contracts were 0.04 per cent up at ₹1,12,600 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 21 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,200 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:36 am on August 21, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹90,933 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,13,000 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 21: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 21 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,12,910/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 21 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹98,980/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,12,760/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 21 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,020/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,12,800/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 21 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,230/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,13,040/gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 21 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,13,200/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— August 21 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,450/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,13,350/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,13,200/kg.