Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 21

Riya R Alex
Published21 Aug 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Gold and silver prices in your city on August 21: Yellow metal prices dropped during early trade on Thursday, August 21, in the domestic futures market amid weak spot demand, a steady dollar, and ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday morning.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were 0.22 per cent down at 99,085 per 10 grams around 9:28 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver September 5 contracts were 0.04 per cent up at 1,12,600 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200 per cent, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

 

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above 1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 21

The 24-carat gold was priced at 99,200 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:36 am on August 21, while 22-carat gold was priced at 90,933 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,13,000 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 21: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 21

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 99,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,12,910/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 21

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 98,980/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,12,760/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 21

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata99,020/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,12,800/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 21

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru99,230/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,13,040/gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 21

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 99,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,13,200/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,12,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— August 21

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 99,450/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai— 99,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,13,350/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,13,200/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

 
