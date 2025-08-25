Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 25

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 25: Yellow metal prices dropped marginally during the early trade on Monday, August 25, amid the dollar's rise against other currencies. Notably, the possibility of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September helped cap the declines in gold.

On Monday, August 25, MCX Gold October 3 contracts slighlty declined at around 9:05 am by 0.09 per cent, to ₹1,00,290 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.25 per cent, to ₹1,15,940 per kg.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June). In the last 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 25 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹100,510 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:12 am on August 25, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹92,134 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,16,480 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check gold and silver prices in your city today, August 25: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 25 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,281/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,16,270/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,16,018/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 25 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,180/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,281/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,16,140/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,16,018/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 25 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,220/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,281/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,16,210/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,16,018/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 25 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,460/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,281/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,16,430/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,16,018/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 25 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,540/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,281/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,16,520/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,16,018/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 25 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,670/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,281/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,16,700/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,16,018/kg.