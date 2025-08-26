Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 26

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 26: Gold rates rose during the morning session of trade in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, August 26, along with a weak dollar after US President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on claims of mortgage fraud.

At around 9:10 am on Tuesday, August 26, the MCX Gold October 3 contracts were 0.27 per cent up at ₹100897 per 10 grams around. MCX Silver September 5 contracts climbed 0.31 per cent at ₹1,16,314 per kg.

Gold, silver price trends In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June). In the last 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 26 On Tuesday, August 26, MCX Gold October 3 contracts climbed 0.29 per cent at around 10:58 am to ₹1,00,911 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts rose 0.47 per cent, to ₹1,16,500 per kg.

The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,01,170 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:06 am on August 26, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹92,739 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,17,060 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check gold and silver prices in your city today, August 26: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,980/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,16,850/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,16,490/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,820/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,16,600/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,16,490/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,860/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,16,650/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,16,490/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,01,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,16,980/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,16,490/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,01,230/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,17,040/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,16,490/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,01,360/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,17,200/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,16,490/kg.