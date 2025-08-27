Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 27

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 27: The prices of the yellow metal rose in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, August 27 as US President Donald Trump's tariffs comes into effect.

At around 11:47 am on Wednesday, August 27, the MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose 0.44 per cent to ₹1,01,070 per 10 grams. MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.46 per cent at ₹1,15,774 per kg.

How gold, silver performed over the years? Gold prices have surged by 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June). In the last 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Also Read | Summer Calm in Markets Is All But Over, Goldman and Deutsche Bank Say

Gold, silver prices today — August 27 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,01,270 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:54 am on August 27, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹92,831 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,16,440 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check gold and silver prices in your city today, August 27: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 27 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,01,090/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,996/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,16,230/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,15,869/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 26 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,910/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,996/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,16,030/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,15,869/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 27 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,950/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,996/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,16,080/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,15,869/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 27 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,01,170/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,996/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,16,320/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,15,869/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 27 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,01,250/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,996/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,16,420/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,15,869/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 27 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,01,380/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,996/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,16,570/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,15,869/kg.