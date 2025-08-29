Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 29

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 29: The prices of the yellow metal rose in the domestic futures market on Friday, August 29, amid expectations of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose 0.10 per cent at ₹1,02,199 per 10 grams around 9:15 AM, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.10 per cent at ₹1,17,062 per kg during the morning trading session.

Gold, silver returns Gold prices have massively risen by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June). In 20 years, the yellow metal has delivered solid returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 29 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,02,265/10 gm on August 29, 2025 at 12:10 pm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,17,075/kg, data revealed.

The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,02,540 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12:11 am on August 29, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹93,995 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,17,640 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check gold and silver prices in your city today, August 29: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 29 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹1,02,350/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,02,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹1,17,430/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,17,078/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 29 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹1,02,150/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,02,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹1,17,230/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,17,078/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 29 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹1,02,190/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,02,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹1,17,280/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,17,078/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 29 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹1,02,440/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,02,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,17,560/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,17,078/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 29 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹1,02,550/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,02,250/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,17,570/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,17,078/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 29 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹1,02,680/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,17,570/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹1,17,730/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,17,078/kg.