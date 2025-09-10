Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 10

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 10: Yellow metal prices fell slightly during early trade on Wednesday, September 10, in the domestic futures market due to profit booking at higher levels amid fresh hopes of an imminent India-US trade deal.

Advertisement

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were down by 0.02% at ₹1,09,010 per 10 grams around 10:33 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver December 5 contracts were up 0.44% at ₹1,25,004 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.

Advertisement

Gold, silver prices today — September 10 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,450 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:35 am on September 10, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,329 per 10 gms. Silver price today is at ₹1,24,880 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Also Read | Gold price falls on profit booking amid India-US trade deal hopes

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, September 10 – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 10 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹ 1,09,250/10 gm.

1,09,250/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,030/10 gm.

1,09,030/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,24,660/kg.

1,24,660/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,25,037/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 10 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹ 1,09,060/10 gm.

1,09,060/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,09,030/10 gm.

1,09,030/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,24,440/kg.

1,24,440/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,25,037/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 10 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹ 1,09,110/10 gm.

1,09,110/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,09,038/10 gm.

Advertisement

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,24,470/kg.

1,24,470/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,25,011/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 10 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,09,340/10 gm.

1,09,340/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,09,038/10 gm.

1,09,038/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,24,730/gm.

1,24,730/gm. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,25,011/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 10 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,09,430/10 gm.

1,09,430/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,09,038/10 gm.

Also Read | From RBI TO PBOC: Why Central Banks Are Buying More Gold

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,24,830/kg.

1,24,830/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,25,011/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— September 10 Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹ 1,09,580/10 gm.

1,09,580/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,09,038/10 gm.

1,09,038/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,24,990/kg.

1,24,990/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,25,011/kg. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions