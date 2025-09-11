Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 11

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 11: Yellow metal prices fell in the domestic futures market on Thursday, September 11, during the morning trading hours over profit booking before the release of US CPI inflation data, weak spot demand and the dollar's rise against its peers.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts dipped 0.12 per cent at ₹1,08,850 per 10 grams around 12:05 am, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts dropped 0.06 per cent at ₹1,25,100 per kg.

Gold prices have skyrocketed by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. In 20 years, the yellow metal has delivered solid returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — September 11 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,280 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12:08 am on September 11, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,173 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,24,960 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check out gold and silver prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the bill, which could hike the final cost.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 11 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,110/10 gm.

1,09,110/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,230/10 gm.

1,09,230/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,24,790/kg.

1,24,790/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,24,880/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 11 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,08,920/10 gm.

1,08,920/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,09,230/10 gm.

1,09,230/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,24,570/kg.

1,24,570/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,24,880/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 11 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,08,960/10 gm.

1,08,960/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,09,230/10 gm.

1,09,230/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,24,620/kg.

1,24,620/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,24,880/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 11 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,09,250/10 gm.

1,09,250/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,09,230/10 gm.

1,09,230/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,24,940/kg.

1,24,940/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,24,880/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 11 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,09,340/10 gm.

1,09,340/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,09,230/10 gm.

1,09,230/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,25,040/kg.

1,25,040/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,24,880/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 11 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 1,09,480/10 gm.

1,09,480/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,09,230/10 gm.

1,09,230/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,25,200/kg.

1,25,200/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,24,880/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.