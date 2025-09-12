Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 12

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 12: Yellow metal prices surged on the MCX on Friday, September 12, during the morning trading hours, and silver hit a fresh record high amid hopes over a US Fed rate cut.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose 0.58 per cent at ₹1,09,610 per 10 grams around 9:33 am, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts surged 1.27 per cent, hitting re at ₹1,28,550 per kg.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. In 20 years, gold has given impressive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — September 12 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,10,020 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:44 am on September 12, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,852 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,28,310 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check out gold and silver prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the final cost —

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 12 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,760/10 gm.

1,09,760/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,524/10 gm.

1,09,524/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,27,930/kg.

1,27,930/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,28,296/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 12 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,09,570/10 gm.

1,09,570/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,09,524/10 gm.

1,09,524/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,27,710/kg.

1,27,710/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,28,296/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 12 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,09,620/10 gm.

1,09,620/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,09,524/10 gm.

1,09,524/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,27,760/kg.

1,27,760/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,28,296/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 12 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,09,850/10 gm.

1,09,850/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,09,524/10 gm.

1,09,524/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,28,030/kg.

1,28,030/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,28,296/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 12 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,09,980/10 gm.

1,09,980/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,09,524/10 gm.

1,09,524/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,28,180/kg.

1,28,180/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,28,296/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 12 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 1,10,130/10 gm.

1,10,130/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,09,524/10 gm.

1,09,524/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,28,340/kg.

1,28,340/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,28,296/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.