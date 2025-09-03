Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 3

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 3: The yellow metal prices surged in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, September 3, during the morning trading session amid a steady dollar and hopes of a US Fed rate cut this month.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose 0.25 per cent at ₹1,06,060 per 10 grams around 9:30 am, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts dropped 0.04 per cent at ₹1,24,479 per kg.

Gold, silver returns In terms of returns, gold prices have massively risen by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June). In 20 years, the yellow metal has delivered solid returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Also Read | Gold hits record high; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold, silver prices today — September 3 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,06,390 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:38 am on September 30, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹97,524 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,24,190 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check gold and silver prices in your city today, September 3: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 3 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,06,200/10 gm.

1,06,200/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,06,045/10 gm.

1,06,045/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,23,970/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,24,415/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 3 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,06,010/10 gm.

1,06,010/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,06,045/10 gm.

1,06,045/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,23,750/kg.

1,23,750/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,24,415/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 3 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,05,990/10 gm.

1,05,990/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,06,045/10 gm.

1,06,045/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,23,780/kg.

1,23,780/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,24,415/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 3 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,06,220/10 gm.

1,06,220/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,06,045/10 gm.

1,06,045/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,24,040/kg.

1,24,040/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,24,415/kg.

Also Read | Gold extends record run on strong safe-haven inflows

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 3 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,06,300/10 gm.

1,06,300/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,06,045/10 gm.

1,06,045/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,24,140/kg.

1,24,140/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,24,415/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 3 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 1,06,460/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,045/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹1,24,360/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,24,415/kg.