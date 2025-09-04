Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 4

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 4: The yellow metal prices dropped over 1 per cent during the morning trading hours today following the GST reforms announcement on Wednesday evening, which is expected to increased domestic consumption in the economy, according to experts.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts dipped 1.24 per cent at ₹1,05,861 per 10 grams around 9:08 am, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts dropped 1.58 per cent at ₹1,23,881 per kg.

In terms of returns, gold prices have massively risen by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June). In 20 years, the yellow metal has delivered solid returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — September 4 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,06,230 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:13 am on September 4, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹97,524 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,23,670 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check gold and silver prices in your city today, September 4: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 4 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹1,06,030/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,05,807/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹1,23,440/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,23,748/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 4 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹1,05,790/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,05,807/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹1,23,100 /kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,23,748/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 4 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹1,05,850/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,05,807/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹1,23,240/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,23,748/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 4 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹1,06,070/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,05,807/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,23,500/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,23,748/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 4 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,330/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,05,807/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,23,810/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,23,748/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 4 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹1,06,470/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,05,807/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹1,23,970/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,23,748/kg.