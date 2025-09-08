Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 8

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 8: Yellow metal prices fell in the domestic futures market on Monday, September 8, during trading hours amid a rising US dollar.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts dipped 0.51 per cent at ₹1,07,180 per 10 grams around 10:38 am, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts dropped 0.74 per cent at ₹1,23,775 per kg.

Gold prices have surged by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. In 20 years, the yellow metal has delivered solid returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — September 8 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,07,590 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:42 am on September 8, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹98,624 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,23,670 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check today's gold and silver prices in your city- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the bill, which could increase the final cost.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,07,400/10 gm.

1,07,400/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,23,450/kg.

1,23,450/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,23,844/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 8 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,07,210/10 gm.

1,07,210/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,23,240/kg.

1,23,240/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,23,844/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,07,260/10 gm.

1,07,260/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,23,290/kg.

1,23,290/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,23,844/kg.