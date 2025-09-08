Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 8

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 8: Yellow metal prices fell in the domestic futures market on Monday, September 8, during trading hours amid a rising US dollar.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts dipped 0.51 per cent at ₹1,07,180 per 10 grams around 10:38 am, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts dropped 0.74 per cent at ₹1,23,775 per kg.

Gold prices have surged by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. In 20 years, the yellow metal has delivered solid returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have climbed by 31 per cent, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — September 8 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,07,590 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:42 am on September 8, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹98,624 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,23,670 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check today's gold and silver prices in your city- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the bill, which could increase the final cost.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,07,400/10 gm.

1,07,400/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,23,450/kg.

1,23,450/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,23,844/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 8 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,07,210/10 gm.

1,07,210/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,23,240/kg.

1,23,240/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,23,844/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,07,260/10 gm.

1,07,260/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,23,290/kg.

1,23,290/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,23,844/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,07,490/10 gm.

1,07,490/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,23,630/kg.

1,23,630/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,23,844/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,07,570/10 gm.

1,07,570/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,23,620/kg.

1,23,620/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,23,844/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 8 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 1,07,200/10 gm.

1,07,200/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,05,807/10 gm.

1,05,807/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,23,780/kg.

1,23,780/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,23,844/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.