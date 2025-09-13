Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 13

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 13: Yellow metal rates climbed on the MCX this week, while silver hit a fresh record high on Friday, September 12, amid hopes over a US Fed rate cut.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts stood at ₹1,09,356 per 10 grams, up 0.34% at the end of the Friday session, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts were at ₹1,28,840 per kg.

How have gold and silver performed? In terms of returns, gold prices have surged around 42% on a year-to-date basis. Rates have climbed by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. In 20 years, gold has given impressive returns in 16 years.

Silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,800 per 10 gms by the end of Friday's session, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,650 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,28,710 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Here are gold and silver prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the final cost —

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 13 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,600/10 gm.

1,09,600/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,09,356/10 gm.

1,09,356/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,28,480/kg.

1,28,480/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,28,840/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 13 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,09,410/10 gm.

1,09,410/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,09,356/10 gm.

1,09,356/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,28,260/kg.

1,28,260/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,28,840/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 13 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,09,460/10 gm.

1,09,460/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,09,356/10 gm.

1,09,356/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,28,310/kg.

1,28,310/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,28,840/kg.