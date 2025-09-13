Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 13

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 13: Yellow metal rates climbed on the MCX this week, while silver hit a fresh record high on Friday, September 12, amid hopes over a US Fed rate cut.
MCX Gold October 3 contracts stood at ₹1,09,356 per 10 grams, up 0.34% at the end of the Friday session, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts were at ₹1,28,840 per kg.
In terms of returns, gold prices have surged around 42% on a year-to-date basis. Rates have climbed by 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. In 20 years, gold has given impressive returns in 16 years.
Silver prices have been resilient, maintaining above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.
The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,800 per 10 gms by the end of Friday's session, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,650 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,28,710 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Here are gold and silver prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the final cost —
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.