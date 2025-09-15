Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 15

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 15: Gold rates on Monday, September 15 eased a little but remained close to hitting the ₹1.10 lakh mark per 10 gram, while silver rates continued to surge amid hopes of a fresh Fed rate cut.

Advertisement

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were standing at ₹1,09,266 per 10 grams, down 0.1 per cent at the end of the last trading session, while MCX Silver December 5 contracts were priced at ₹1,28,921 per kilogram.

How have gold and silver performed recently? Gold prices have surged above the ₹1 lakh mark in the recent times. In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by 48.66 per cent on a year-to-date basis. Gold rates have climbed by around 1,200 per cent, up from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025. The yellow metals has given investors one of the best returns in 20 years.

Advertisement

Silver prices have also been resilient in the recent times, maintaining a price of over ₹1 lakh consistently. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the white metal has appreciated by over 668 per cent.

Also Read | Gold rate today eases ahead of US Fed meeting; Silver continues to shine

Gold, silver prices today in your city Here are gold and silver prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail buyers should remember that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST in the final cost —

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 15 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹1,09,540/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,09,266/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹1,28,560/kg.

Advertisement

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,28,921/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 15 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹1,09,320/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,09,266/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹1,28,340/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,28,921/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 15 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹1,09,400/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,09,266/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹1,28,390/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,28,921/kg.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 15 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,630/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,09,266/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,28,660/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,28,921/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 15 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,780/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,266/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,28,680/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,28,921/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 15 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹1,09,820/10 gm.

Advertisement

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,09,266/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹1,28,850/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,28,730/kg.