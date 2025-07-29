Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on July 29

Gold and silver prices in your city on July 29: Delay in a trade deal between the United States and India has pushed up gold prices in the domestic futures markets today, on July 29. A stable US Dollar and limited spot demand however, capped the price rise.

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.07 per cent up at ₹97618 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were 0.18 per cent up at ₹1,13,260 per kg around 9.10 am. While, the dollar index inched up by 0.10 per cent and stayed in the green, weighing on gold's demand.

Experts term gold and silver as “safe haven” investments. Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — July 29 The MCX gold index was at ₹97,620/10 gm at 9.41 am on July 29, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,13,320/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹98,140/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.30 am on July 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,926/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,13,600/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on July 29 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — July 29 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹98,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold ratein Mumbai — ₹97,620/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,13,320/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,13,320/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — July 29 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹97,830/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹97,620/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,13,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,13,320/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — July 29 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹97,870/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹97,620/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,13,170/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,13,320/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — July 29 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹98,080/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹97,620/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,13,430/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,13,320/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — July 29 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹98,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹97,620/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,13,520/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,13,320/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — July 29 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹98,290/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹97,620/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,13,670/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,13,320/kg.