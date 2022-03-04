Gold prices today jump above key level, rise near highest in 14 months

“We expect gold prices could test $1962 per troy ounce and silver could also test $25.80 per troy ounce levels. Gold has support at $1922-1908, while resistance at $1948-1962 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.88-24.50, while resistance is at $25.55-25.80 per troy ounce. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹51,457–51,144, while resistance is at ₹52,017–52,264. Silver has support at Rs67,478- 67,051 while resistance is at Rs68,553–69,201," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.