Gold prices today jump as covid concerns boosts demand for yellow metal

Gold prices surged today in Indian markets, tracking a global rally in the precious metal as concerns over a new Covid variant spreading in South Africa boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. On MCX, December gold futures were up 1.4% to ₹48,073 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 0.4% to ₹63420 per kg. Despite today's surge gold is down about ₹1,200 per 10 gram from this month's high as fears of earlier-than-expected tightening of US monetary policy weighed on the precious metal.

