Gold prices today jump from 6-month lows after Russia steps up Ukraine war2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- Analysts say gold has already corrected sharply in anticipation of aggressive move by the Fed
Gold prices rose today while oil rates jumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization. On MCX, gold futures rose from six-month lows to ₹49,451 per 10 gram while silver gained 1% to ₹56875 per kg. US bond yields also rose on safe-haven demand. In global markets, West Texas Intermediate surged toward $87 a barrel, adding as much as 3.2%, while Brent futures jumped 3% to $93.4 a barrel.