Gold prices today jump from 6-month lows after Russia steps up Ukraine war

“Market seems to be braced for aggressive moves by the Fed and if that does not materialize, we may see some reversal. Also once the Fed meeting is done, market focus may shift to other central banks who have also increased efforts to control inflation. Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and Bank of Japan are some of the central banks due to hold their meetings this week. While no major surprise move is expected out of other central banks, the extreme positioning of the US dollar against other currencies may also make it vulnerable for a correction if other central banks also take an aggressive approach. Amid other factors, gold is also underpinned by global growth worries, higher inflation pressure and geopolitical issues," Kotak Securities said in a separate note.

