Gold prices today jump, rise 1,350 in 3 days, silver rates up

In global markets, spot gold was flat at $1,830 per ounce as the Pfizer covid vaccine approval by Britain weighed on bullion's safe-haven demand though concerns about covid cases capped losses. Stock markets in Asia were mostly flat today with further advances kept in check by near-term virus concerns after spectacular November rally. Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve Pfizer's covid vaccine. Focus is now on regulators in the US and Europe.