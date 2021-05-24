Gold prices today jump to near 4-month high, silver rates rise

“The price for the second tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at ₹4842/gram. Based on their risk profile investors should look at allocating 5-15% of their capital to gold. Sovereign Gold Bond is a better alternative to physical gold as there is no risk of theft, storage charge, and to top it up it comes with an interest-bearing coupon," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International - an Investment consulting firm.