Gold prices today jump to record high in India. Check out latest rates

“COMEX gold Feb futures saw another leg of gains in the previous week and were marginally up, notching a fresh 9-month high of $1949.8 per troy ounce. Chinese holiday on account of the Lunar New year limited price volatility. Data from the US revealed that the economic activity in the private sector continued to contract in early January, with S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI coming at 46.6 and 46.8, respectively. US GDP and PCE price index released later in the week further aided sentiments for the yellow metal. A slew of central bank meetings are lined up for the week and the FOMC meeting will be in the spotlight," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

