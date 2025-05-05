Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 5

Gold prices in your city, May 5: Gold is the safe haven investment of choice, and as such markets experts feel that it should have a place in your portfolio. Tracking gold price trends over the past year — the yellow metal has jumped 30 per cent year-on-year, and returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001.

In fact, historical data shows that since 1995, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent. Last month, on April 22, gold prices also touched ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, before slipping on global ease of worries over Donald Trump's tariffs.

Yogesh Kansal, co-founder and CBO of Appreciate told Mint that he suggests 5-15 per cent of an investor's portfolio be gold, another 5-15 per cent in short-term bonds, and the rest in a mix of Indian and international stocks.

So, if you are looking to invest in gold on May 5, check here for the rates for gold and silver in Delhi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 5 On May 5, the MCX gold index was in the green at ₹93,271 per 10 gm, up ₹634/10 gms, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX Silver prices slumped by ₹159/kg, to ₹93,130/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹93,540/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on May 5. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,745/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹94,250/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

As we begin a new month, take a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 5 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 5 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 93,210/10 gm.

93,210/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 93,271/10 gm.

93,271/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 93,910/kg.

93,910/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 93,130/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 5 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 93,290/10 gm.

93,290/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 93,271/10 gm.

93,271/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,020/kg.

94,020/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 93,130/kg.