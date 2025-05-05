Mint Market
Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 5

Gold price today in your city: Here is how much gold and silver cost in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on May 5.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 May 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Gold prices in your city, May 5: The yellow metal is a safe haven investment which can secure your portfolio against headwinds. Here is how much gold costs in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata today. (Photo: Pixabay )

Gold prices in your city, May 5: Gold is the safe haven investment of choice, and as such markets experts feel that it should have a place in your portfolio. Tracking gold price trends over the past year — the yellow metal has jumped 30 per cent year-on-year, and returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001.

In fact, historical data shows that since 1995, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent. Last month, on April 22, gold prices also touched 1 lakh per 10 grams, before slipping on global ease of worries over Donald Trump's tariffs.

Yogesh Kansal, co-founder and CBO of Appreciate told Mint that he suggests 5-15 per cent of an investor's portfolio be gold, another 5-15 per cent in short-term bonds, and the rest in a mix of Indian and international stocks.

So, if you are looking to invest in gold on May 5, check here for the rates for gold and silver in Delhi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 5

On May 5, the MCX gold index was in the green at 93,271 per 10 gm, up 634/10 gms, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX Silver prices slumped by 159/kg, to 93,130/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 93,540/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on May 5. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 85,745/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 94,250/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

As we begin a new month, take a look at how much gold and silver cost in your city today. Check here for prices of the precious metals in your city on May 5 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 5

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 5

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 5

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 5

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 5

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 5

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:5 May 2025, 09:12 AM IST
