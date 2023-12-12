Gold prices Today: MCX Gold trades higher; what should be your strategy for yellow metal today?
Gold prices tend to gain when interest rates come down. Apart from this, geopolitical factors and macroeconomic indicators also influence gold prices.
Gold prices traded higher in the domestic futures market in Tuesday's morning session, tracking global cues, ahead of the US and India inflation data. Besides, the US Fed outcome, which is due on Wednesday, December 13, is also in focus.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started