Gold prices today near 1-month low after sharp fall, silver rates higher

Gold prices were weak today in Indian markets after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.04% to near one-month low of ₹46,878 while silver edged 0.28% higher to ₹63,468 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slumped 0.77% or about ₹400 while silver had dipped 0.5%.

In global markets, gold rates were down below key $1,800 level as investors remained cautious ahead of next week's US Federal Reserve meeting. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,793.20 per ounce despite a subdued US dollar.

