Gold prices today near 7-month lows after big fall over four days

Gold prices today struggled to edge higher after a sharp four-day fall. On MCX gold futures were up 0.3% to ₹46,857 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.6% to ₹67,239 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dropped over ₹1,000 or 2% per 10 gram while silver had slumped ₹1,500 or 2.1% per kg. The recent fall in global rates and import duty cut in Budget has pushed gold rates in India to near seven-month lows. In August gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.