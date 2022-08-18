Gold prices today near lowest of this month, after 1,000 fall in two days

Gold and silver rates were mixed today in Indian markets, in tandem with international prices. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.2% to ₹51,660 per 10 gram but still hovered near two-week lows after falling ₹1,000 in previous two sessions. Silver contracts were down 0.4% to ₹56,696 per kg. In global markets, the yellow metal inched higher from recent lows as the dollar and Treasury yields pulled back slightly after US Federal Reserve minutes hinted policymakers may be less aggressive on future rate hikes.

