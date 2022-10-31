Gold prices in India today remained near one-month lows as global rates were set for a seventh straight monthly loss. On MCX, gold futures were near ₹50,200 per 10 gram while silver edged lower to ₹57,395 per kg. The yellow metal, since rising over ₹55,000 in March, has been under pressure as US Fed embarked on a rate hike mode to tame inflation.

Investors remained cautious ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meet for guidance on its future stance. Spot gold was flat at $1,643.13 per ounce and down about 1% for the month. Spot silver fell 0.4% to $19.16 per ounce.

Investor interest also remained weak. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.28% to 922.59 tonnes on Friday, its lowest level since March 2020.

The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March and is widely expected to deliver a fourth straight 75 basis-point increase at November 1-2 policy meeting. While gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, US rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion.

In a recent note, domestic brokerage Emkay said: “Despite the fact that we are witnessing high inflation, and economic uncertainties around the globe, gold has been largely trading range-bound. It is widely expected that in the near future gold may remain in narrow ranges. The only factor which gives some potential for strength to gold at this point in time is the occasional talk of gold as a hedge against inflation and uncertainties. But this property of gold as an asset class has been undermined to a large extent as evidenced by the fact that despite inflation has been very high in the US, Europe, and other territories, gold has not picked up."

Why are gold prices under pressure?

“The rate hike by the US Fed has led to the US Dollar strengthening against major currencies of the world. A firm dollar makes buying gold much more expensive thereby reducing the investment appetite. The rise in the US interest rates and the likelihood of the hawkish stance of the Fed converting itself into rate hikes which may go well into the next year as well may keep gold prices at the lower end of the range. The current spell of gold weakness may continue till there is more concrete information on the state of the economy in the major economies, especially against the background of an aggressive central bank trade-off unfavourable to growth and promoting stability," the brokerage said.