Gold prices today near one-month low. Why yellow metal is under pressure2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 01:05 PM IST
- Gold price outlook: Analysts expect the yellow metal to remain rangebound in near term
Gold prices in India today remained near one-month lows as global rates were set for a seventh straight monthly loss. On MCX, gold futures were near ₹50,200 per 10 gram while silver edged lower to ₹57,395 per kg. The yellow metal, since rising over ₹55,000 in March, has been under pressure as US Fed embarked on a rate hike mode to tame inflation.