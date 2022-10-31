Gold prices today near one-month low. Why yellow metal is under pressure

“The rate hike by the US Fed has led to the US Dollar strengthening against major currencies of the world. A firm dollar makes buying gold much more expensive thereby reducing the investment appetite. The rise in the US interest rates and the likelihood of the hawkish stance of the Fed converting itself into rate hikes which may go well into the next year as well may keep gold prices at the lower end of the range. The current spell of gold weakness may continue till there is more concrete information on the state of the economy in the major economies, especially against the background of an aggressive central bank trade-off unfavourable to growth and promoting stability," the brokerage said.