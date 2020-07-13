Gold prices today near record highs, silver rates surge

Gold prices today near record highs, silver rates surge2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
- Surging coronavirus cases around the world kept gold prices supported
- Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty
Gold prices edged higher in Indian markets today, tracking firm global prices. On MCX, gold futures prices were up 0.35% to ₹49,035 per 10 gram, after hitting a record high of ₹49,348 in the previous week. Silver rates surged today, rising 1.24% to ₹52,000 per kg. MCX August futures have resistance at ₹49350 and support at ₹47,400, Geojit Financial Services said in a note.
In global markets, spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,800.71 per ounce, holding above the key $1,800-per-ounce level, as worries over surging coronavirus cases around the world kept the safe-haven metal underpinned.
"If prices hold above $1770 expect continuation of bullish bias in the counter. However, major resistance is seen at $1832 followed by $1882 levels. An unexpected drop below $1720 could negate the buying momentum and take prices lower," Geojit Financial Services said.
US-China tensions also supported gold prices. US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not currently thinking about negotiating a "Phase 2" trade deal with China as relations between Washington and Beijing sour over the pandemic and other issues.
Physical gold sold at a premium in India last week for the first time this year, driven by plunging imports, Reuters reported.
Among other precious metals, palladium gained 0.5% to $1,979.96 per ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to $824.80 and silver climbed 0.5% to $18.75.
According to latest data, gold exchange traded funds or gold ETFs in India saw hefty net inflows of over ₹3,500 crore in the first six months of this year as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets amid the COVID-19 crisis.
In comparison, investors had pulled out ₹160 crore from this asset class in January-June 2019, according to the latest data available with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
