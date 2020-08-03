Gold prices today near record highs, silver surges 3,000 in 2 days

Gold prices in India edged higher today, tracking moderate gains in global markets. On MCX, October gold futures rose 0.08% to ₹53,490 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX today rose ₹700 or 1.1% to ₹65,690 per kg. In the previous session, gold had surged about ₹650 per 10 gram or 1.2% while silver had jumped ₹2300 per kg or 3.6%. In India, gold prices have surged 35% this year, hitting new highs. In the previous session, gold had hit a high of ₹53,700 per 10 gram.