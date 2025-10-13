Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 13

Gold and silver prices in your city on October 13: Gold and silver prices continued to tower amid market uncertainty over trade relations between the United States and China.

Advertisement

Donald Trump has said that he would slap an additional 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese import and restrict US software exports, after the Asian giant announced curbs on export of rare earth minerals.

At 9:00 am on October 13, MCX Gold December futures traded 1.62 per cent up at ₹1,23,313 per 10 grams, while the MCX Silver December futures were up 3.44 per cent at ₹1,51,577 per kg at that time.

On the global front, spot gold reached a record high above $4,060 per ounce, marking its eighth consecutive weekly gain on Friday. Meanwhile, silver climbed up to 1.1 per cent, nearing $51 per ounce.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Advertisement

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held firmly above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Also Read | Silver extends gains on short squeeze as gold rallies to record

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — October 13 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,23,755/10 gm at 1 pm on October 13, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,52,591/kg, it showed.

Advertisement

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,23,980/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 1 pm on October 13. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,13,648/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,52,810/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on October 13 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 13 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,23,760/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,23,755/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,52,540/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,52,591/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 13 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,23,590/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,23,755/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,52,320/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,52,591/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 13 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,23,640/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,23,755/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,52,390/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,52,591/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 13 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,21,950/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,23,900/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,52,710/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,52,591/kg.

Also Read | US futures jump after Trump assures ‘fine’ relations with China

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 13 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,24,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,23,755/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,52,830/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,52,591/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 13 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,24,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,23,755/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,53,030/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,52,591/kg.