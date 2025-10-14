Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 14

Gold and silver prices in your city on October 14: Gold and silver prices reached record all-time highs in the early session on October 14, amid demand for safe haven investments due to concerns over the US-China trade war and expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

MCX Gold December futures jumped over ₹2,300, or over 1.8 per cent, to hit a new record high of ₹1,26,930 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver December futures surged by over ₹8,000, or more than 5 per cent, to scale a fresh peak of ₹1,62,700 per kg in Tuesday's session.

Anuj Gupta, A SEBI-registered analyst said he recommends “booking partial profits in gold and silver at this juncture, even as the medium to long-term outlook remains bullish”.

He added that premiums for gold and silver spot are expected to “correct” after Diwali. “Silver is at a premium of ₹30,000, and gold is at a premium of about ₹8,000,” Gupta added.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion. This year, gold has jumped 56 per cent amid economic and geopolitical concerns.

According to Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, the rally has been boosted by demand from both the retail and institutional markets. “Given India’s festive spending and heightened geopolitical risks, we expect the trend to retain the potential for a further hike, though we will keep an eye on potential short-term corrections,” she added.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held firmly above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

According to Kamboj, “Unlike gold, silver is more cyclical and reacts to global economic cycles more than gold. This offers silver upside potential but also greater risk. The recent halting of inflows for silver ETFs demonstrates the supply pressure. Silver could continue to outperform in the near future, but will have more fluctuations than gold.”

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — October 14 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,25,198/10 gm at 12.50 pm on October 14, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,58,247/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,25,590/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12.50 pm on October 14. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,15,124/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,58,590/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on October 14 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 14 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,25,370/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,25,198/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,57,850/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,58,247/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 14 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,25,150/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,25,198/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,57,580/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,58,247/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 14 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,25,360/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,25,198/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,58,010/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,58,247/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 14 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,25,630/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,25,198/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,58,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,58,247/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 14 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,25,730/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,25,198/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,58,470/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,58,247/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 14 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,25,890/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,25,198/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,58,680/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,58,247/kg.