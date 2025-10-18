Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 18

Gold price and silver price in your city on October 18: Gold rate today is on a high, despite some pullback on October 17 after United States President Donald Trump hinted that his additional 100 per cent tariffs on China would be unsustainable.

Gold prices fell by over 2 per cent on October 17 after hitting a record high above $4,300 per ounce. Spot gold was down 2.6 per cent at $4,211.48 per ounce at 01:38 p.m. ET (1738 GMT), after scaling an all-time high of $4,378.69 earlier in the session. And US gold futures for December delivery settled 2.1 per cent lower at $4,213.30.

As India celebrates Dhanteras today, here's a look at how much gold costs in your city. Notably, since today is a Saturday, all trading is closed till Monday (October 20).

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held firmly above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check today gold rate, silver price — October 18 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,27,320/10 gm at 8 am on October 18, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,57,300/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,27,320/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8 am on October 18. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,16,710/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,57,300/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on October 18 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 18 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,57,300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,57,300kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 18 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,27,100/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,57,030/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,57,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 18 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,27,150/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,57,090/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,57,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 18 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,27,420/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,57,420/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,57,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 18 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,27,520/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,57,550/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,57,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 18 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,27,690/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,27,320/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,57,760/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,57,300/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.