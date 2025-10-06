Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 6

Gold and silver prices in your city today: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on October 6. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Oct 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold and silver prices at record high: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on October 6.
Gold and silver prices at record high: Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on October 6. (Pixabay)

Gold and silver prices in your city on October 6: Prices of gold and silver climbed to fresh record highs today, on October 6 (Monday) amid Diwali demand, safe-haven rush due to the United States government shutdown, Donald Trump's economic and immigration policies, and expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

MCX Gold December futures jumped to a fresh high of 1,19,928/10 grams, while MCX Silver's December contracts scaled a fresh peak of 1,47,700/kg.

In India, Spot gold prices have surged over 50 per cent this year so far. In international markets, gold surpassed the $3,900-an-ounce level for the first time today.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on October 6 for Laxmi Puja?

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments

Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Advertisement

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held firmly above the 1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Also Read | Gold, silver rates at record high on MCX; what should investors do?

Check how much gold, silver prices have jumped — October 6

The MCX gold index was at 1,19,625/10 gm at 11.40 am on October 6, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 1,47,173/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,19,730/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11.40 am on October 6. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 1,09,753/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,47,290/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Advertisement

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on October 6 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla pay plan sparks investor backlash — 3 reasons why

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — October 6

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 1,19,380/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,19,625/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,46,980/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,47,173/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — October 6

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 1,19,180/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,19,625/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,46,730/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,47,173/kg.

Also Read | Fire burns down US Judge, Senator husband's home in South Carolina, probe on

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — October 6

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 1,19,230/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,19,625/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,46,800/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,47,173/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — October 6

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 1,19,480/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 1,19,625/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,47,110/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,47,173/kg.

Also Read | Vivek Ramaswamy claims China is ‘four years ahead of average US student’

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — October 6

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 1,19,570/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,19,625/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,47,220/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,47,173/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — October 6

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 1,19,730/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,19,625/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,47,420/kg.

Advertisement

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,47,173/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Gold PricesSilver Prices
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check cost in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on October 6
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks