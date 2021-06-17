Gold prices today plunge to lowest in over one month, silver rates slump

Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services, said: "A sharp recovery in US dollar followed by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its rates near zero and projection for two rate hikes by the end of 2023, dampened the sentiment of gold. Optimistic global economic sentiment and performance of risky assets are also weighing investor interest in the yellow metal. Prices are likely to correct further as long as it stays below the support of $1845. Anyhow, next major downside obstacle is seen at $1755. A close above $1915 is required to negate the short term bearish expiation in prices."