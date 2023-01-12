Gold prices today remain weak for third day after coming closer to all-time high2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- Apart from a drop in US bond yields, gold has also been supported by a pullback in US dollar.
Gold prices in India remained weak for third day in row after edging closer to all-time highs last week. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹55,807 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.8% to ₹68,528 per kg. Last week, gold prices in India had risen to ₹56,175 per 10 gram. In global markets, spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,884.61 per ounce, after hitting its 8-month high of $1,886 on Wednesday. Among other precious metals, silver gained 1.3% to $23.73 per ounce.
