Gold prices today remain weak for third day after coming closer to all-time high

“Since Nov last year gold has seen an uptick as Fed indicated they might slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. For the day focus will be on US CPI data. Annualized CPI is expected at 6.5% down from 7.1% in November. Month-on-month CPI is expected at 0.0% vs 0.1% in November. Further drop in inflation will be positive for gold prices as it will get a double boost after the NFP print last week showed cooling of the labor market," said Ravindra V.Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.