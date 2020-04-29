Gold prices in India remained weak for third day in a row as the yellow metal saw some profit-taking at higher levels. On MCX, June gold futures were flat at ₹46,100 after seeing moderate declines in past two sessions. Gold futures had fallen 0.25% in the previous session. Silver however saw some momentum with May futures on MCX rising 0.57% to ₹41,951 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices today remained flat to higher amid some weakness in the US. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,708.53 per ounce. The US dollar slipped against key rivals after touching a two-week high in the previous session as many economies around the world moved to reopen their economies. Among other precious metals, platinum climbed 0.2% to $773.67 per ounce, while silver fell 0.3% to $15.15 per ounce.

The US Federal Reserve which has responded to the coronavirus crisis with unprecedented stimulus package is scheduled to issue a policy statement later today. The European Central Bank meets tomorrow.

Central banks around the world have rolled out stimulus measures to combat financial impact from the virus, which has infected about 3 million people globally. Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions. More parts of the United States looked set to restart business.

Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services, says gold may see some profit-taking at higher levels as countries gear up to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"Upcoming key economic releases like US Fed’s policy meeting will prompt investors to take a cautious bet on the yellow metal. However, global recession fears and hopes of more quantitative easing measures from central banks will keep its long term safe-haven demand steady," he added.

Kotak Securities said: "ETF investors moved to sidelines after recent inflows. Gold has been struggling to maintain its traction above $1700/ounce and with gains in equity market and possibility of some disappointment from Fed and ECB’s central bank meetings this week further correction is likely. Hence we recommend waiting for corrective dips before creating fresh longs." (With Agency Inputs)

