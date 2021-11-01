Gold prices today remain weak, silver rates drop for 5th day ahead of Dhanteras

In a a recent note, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said: “We have been bullish and continue to maintain a positive bias for gold price over the next 12 months, and expect that the consolidation is stretched could see some directional move soon. The current scenario could have some short term hiccups which might give investors a better buying opportunity. We believe that gold has a potential to surge towards $2000 once again and might even make a new life time high on the Comex. On the domestic front we expect prices to surge towards highs of Rs.52000-53000 over the next 12 months."