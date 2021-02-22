Gold prices today remain near 8-month lows, down 10,000 from record highs

In global markets, gold prices edged higher after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Gold drew support from a softer US dollar, making gold affordable for holders of other currencies. But the gains were capped as US Treasury yields continued to rise. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,787.31 per ounce. The dollar eased against rivals. US Treasury yields hit a near one-year peak, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

